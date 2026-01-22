Should hunting, fishing guides be licensed? Legislative debate set to begin again in South Dakota

South Dakota lawmakers will again weigh whether the state should require hunting and fishing guides to be licensed as the state’s annual winter bill-making session is under way.
It’s a debate that’s resurfaced as more and more guides advertise online. Some are leasing exclusive access to prime private acres, increasing hunting pressure elsewhere. Yet, some outfitters and landowners warn that a broad licensing approach could sweep in private arrangements that have little to do with issues of access and crowding.