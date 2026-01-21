Auditor finds few flaws in Minnesota DNR’s Outdoor Heritage Fund grant management

The state’s Office of the Legislative Auditor recently conducted a performance audit looking into the Minnesota DNR’s allocation of Outdoor Heritage Fund grants. The auditor found that the DNR generally complied and effectively executed its role as the fiscal agent overseeing reimbursement for OHF-approved projects from year to year.

“I was pleased to read that our DNR partner really had minor findings. It was overall a very clean report, which was great to see,” said Kristina Smitten, the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council’s executive director.

