Wednesday, January 21st, 2026
DNR urges landowners to consider adding conifers to help Minnesota’s wildlife in winter

White-tailed deer use conifer cover to conserve energy during deep-snow periods. They are one of many wildlife species in the state that utilize this cover to get through the winter months. (Photos courtesy of the Minnesota DNR)

During Minnesota winters, conifer trees such as pine, spruce and fir provide critical cover that helps wildlife survive cold, wind and deep snow.

The DNR offers native conifer seedlings through the Minnesota State Forest Nursery.

That’s why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages the nearly 200,000 woodland owners across the state to consider how conifers fit into their woodland management plans.

By including conifers as one aspect of a broader woodland stewardship plan, woodland owners are supporting wildlife. For example, white-tailed deer use conifer cover to conserve energy during deep-snow periods. Turkey, grouse and songbirds rely on conifers for shelter, nesting and food as well.

“Conifers are a long-term investment in both wildlife and the land,” said Troy Holcomb, a DNR forestry specialist. “When woodland owners manage conifers, they’re helping provide winter cover not just on their own land, but also for wildlife moving across the surrounding landscape.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Recently retired Ely Area forest ranger running for Minnesota Legislature

Streams of Thought: Relocating elk to northeastern Minnesota on ‘pause’

Minnesota DNR solicits comments on Robbins Marsh project, as feds plan drawdown at Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge

Of the more than 17 million acres of forested land in the state, nearly half is private woodlands. How woodlands connect with surrounding forests can help or hinder wildlife movement and access to winter cover.

The DNR offers resources, seedlings and forestry services to help landowners plan for how a woodland will change over time. Woodland owners can learn more about trees, forests, and what species would grow well on their land through the DNR Woodland Landowner Handbooks or by working with a professional forester to develop a woodland stewardship plan.

The DNR also offers native conifer seedlings through the Minnesota State Forest Nursery.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.