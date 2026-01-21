Streams of Thought: Relocating elk to northeastern Minnesota on ‘pause’

Short mention was made during the Jan. 9 Minnesota DNR Roundtable regarding the progress – or, in this case, a lack thereof – of the state’s and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s effort to reintroduce elk to a portion of northeastern Minnesota.

In short, according to DNR Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier when asked a question from the gallery during an afternoon session, the state DNR is waiting for two tribal nations – Fond du Lac in the northeast and Red Lake in the northwest, to reach some sort of agreement before the project can continue forward.

