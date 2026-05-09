How to catch Minnesota’s overlooked brookies of mid-May

Brook trout are aggressive feeders, but also quick to clam up if you spook them. This necessitates careful casts, with the best bet to work the bottom end of a pool or run first, and then work your way up through the fishiest water.

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