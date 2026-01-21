Wednesday, January 21st, 2026
Recently retired Ely Area forest ranger running for Minnesota Legislature

Aaron Kania recently retired as the U.S. Forest Service District Ranger in Ely, Minn., where he served for five years. He’ll be running on the DFL ticket for the 3A seat. (Contributed photo)

Ely, Minn — Fresh off his retirement from the U.S. Forest Service, Aaron Kania announced this week his candidacy for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 3A.

“After serving the public for nearly three decades, I’ve realized there is always more to be done,” said Kania.

As reported this month on the Paddle & Portage Podcast, Kania recently retired as the U.S. Forest Service District Ranger in Ely, where he served for five years. He’ll be running on the DFL (Democrat) ticket for the 3A seat. Incumbent Roger Skraba, a Republican, is running for reelection, he confirmed to Paddle and Portage Jan. 20. Skraba said he is planning to announce his reelection bid later this week.

Kania describes himself as a “seasoned public servant” with nearly 30 years of experience in natural resource management and public safety.

“Our rural communities face unique challenges that require a leader who understands our land, our economy, and our people,” Kania said. “My background has prepared me to be the voice we need to tackle these challenges together.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota DNR solicits comments on Robbins Marsh project, as feds plan drawdown at Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge

Auditor finds few flaws in Minnesota DNR’s Outdoor Heritage Fund grant management

Rejected by SCOTUS, Minnesota deer farmers to turn to state Legislature

District 3A is the largest House district in Minnesota, spanning from International Falls to Grand Portage. It encompasses Cook, Lake, Koochiching, and the northern tip of St. Louis County, along with parts of Itasca County. It also includes the Grand Portage and Bois Forte Tribal Reservations. And the district includes the entirety of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

On the other side of the Legislature representing this part of Minnesota at the Capitol, incumbent Sen. Grant Hauschild is running for a second term. The Hermantown DFLer made the announcement last week that he is running for reelection. In 2022, Hauschild defeated Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich by just over 700 votes.

Earlier this month, Zupancich announced she would be running once again for the District 3 seat in the state senate.

(Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Paddle & Portage, founded in January 2024 by journalist and author Joe Friedrichs. It is published here by permission.)

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.