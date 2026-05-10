Bald eagle stamps are coming; National Eagle Center hosts first-day-of-issue event May 14

Right on cue for the 250th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Postal Service is releasing a new set of commemorative stamps honoring America’s national symbol, the bald eagle.
On May 14, the Postal Service will unveil “Bald Eagle: Hatchling to Adult” at a first-day-of-issue event at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn., right on the Mississippi River. The free, public ceremony will highlight the eagle’s full life cycle, from fuzzy hatchling to the stern, windblown symbol of freedom we all know.