Raised at Full Draw offering youth bowhunting camps in Pennsylvania

State College, Pa. — Raised at Full Draw will once again be offering youth bowhunting camps in Pennsylvania. Designed for the 11- to 17-year-old age group, the camps will follow the curriculum of Today’s Bowhunter, which is the National Bowhunting Education Foundation’s manual.

Attendees will not only learn about archery and bowhunting, but earn their bowhunting education certificate as well. In addition, attendees may also earn their Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education card.

The non-profit organization, founded in 2014, was created as a way to pass on knowledge of the outdoors to the next generation.

Events are held in several states across the nation, and have been recently expanded to include Pennsylvania.

This year there will be three camps offered in the state:

Mifflinburg – June 11–14 Overnight camp at Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Association.

Finleyville – June 24–26 Day camp near Pittsburgh at Library Sportsmen’s Association.

Felton – July 9–12 Overnight camp.

Attendees will learn how to shoot a compound bow, learn tracking skills, treestand set up and safety, ground blind set up, shot placement and more. The goal of the camps is not only to increase the skills of the young archers, but also to have them grow in appreciation for all things outdoors.

For more information on the organization and all the facts about camp, go to raisedatfulldraw.com or visit the group on Facebook.