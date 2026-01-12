Citizens groups battle to protect iconic Cumberland County trout stream in Pennsylvania

Big Spring Creek in south-central Pennsylvania is one of fly-fishing guide Neil Sunday’s favorite waters.
The Class A tributary of Conodoguinet Creek and a sister to Letort Spring Run supports wild rainbow and brown trout and native brook trout as it wends for six miles through Cumberland County. The prospect of a warehouse complex spanning 1.36 million square feet near the stream’s headwaters has Sunday and other locals mobilized in what Sunday has described as a David and Goliath conservation battle.