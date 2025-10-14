Illinois Mixed Bag: Wayne Farm Bureau continuing its raccoon roundup program

Fairfield, Ill. — Increased raccoon population levels and related property damage has led the Wayne County Farm Bureau to continue its “Raccoon Roundup” program during this year’s Illinois trapping and hunting seasons. The organization is offering a $3 cash reward for each raccoon tail turned in by members.

The first of four collection dates is scheduled for Nov. 18, when tails will be collected from 6-7 p.m. at the Wayne County Farm Bureau office in Fairfield.

Members participating in the program can bring up to 50 tails per collection date and must present proof of a DNR-issued hunting or trapping license. All raccoon tails must be collected in accordance with DNR hunting & trapping regulations. Other collection dates will be Dec. 16, Jan. 13, and Feb. 12.

The Raccoon Roundup is open exclusively to Farm Bureau members. Program information can be found at www.waynecfb.com/roundup.

Clinton, Ill. — A new wheelchair-accessible hunting blind has been built near Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, offering disabled hunters in Central Illinois a safe and permanent structure to continue enjoying the outdoors. The project was spearheaded by Clinton Lake Ducks Unlimited. Monte Campbell, chairman of the DU chapter, said the blind replaces an older structure that had deteriorated.

“This is a wheelchair accessible disabled person hunting blind for waterfowl,” Campbell explained. “We built another blind in 2004, and this one had been here, but was deteriorating so bad. We built a new one and tried to make it a permanent structure so it would last for a lot of years.”

Charlie Montgomery, site superintendent at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, said the project is a meaningful addition for the park. “This area (where the blind is) is basically just for disabled hunters,” Montgomery said. “It’s a great thing.”

Campbell said raffles and private donations helped fund the project. Both blinds at Clinton Lake were built in honor of charter members of the Ducks Unlimited Clinton chapter.

UI Grad to Lead Land Conservation Foundation

Champaign, Ill. — The Land Conservation Foundation has named Eric Mollahan as its first full-time executive director, marking a major milestone in the nonprofit’s continued growth and commitment to land stewardship across Central Illinois.

Founded in 2003, the Land Conservation Foundation focuses on protecting and connecting natural areas along central Illinois rivers, creating wildlife corridors, and recreational opportunities for the public.

Mollahan, a 2013 graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, will step into the role on Oct. 20, returning to familiar ground after years of work in ecological research and land restoration throughout the state. He replaces Deanna Glosser, who led LCF for nine years until her retirement earlier this year.

LCF has doubled the number of properties it owns and manages over the past five years. The foundation now oversees more than 400 acres across six sites in Champaign, Piatt, Vermilion, and DeWitt counties, supporting public access to trails, habitat restoration, and annual community events such as the Mudpuppy Festival. Previously, Mollahan served as lead ecologist at Integrated Lakes Management in northeastern Illinois.

Hunters Feeding Illinois Program Returns

Albion, Ill. — The Hunters Feeding Illinois program is returning for its fourth season. The goal of the program is to connect hunters, meat processors, and food pantries to support access to lean protein for statewide residents and families, with food pantries now in 50 Illinois counties taking part.

Hunters can donate whole harvested deer at no cost as partnering meat processors are now prepared to accept deer, although hunters should call participating processors in advance to confirm they have slots to accept deer. Illinois Extension serving Richland, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, and Wayne counties has been added to the program with two participating meat processors, Charlie’s Deer Processing & Smokehouse near Bridgeport and Legacy Meats near Sumner, plus the fresh ground venison will be delivered to five local food pantries. For those interested in donating to the program, a $50 gift is matched by the program with the $100 covering the cost to process one deer. People can donate online at donorbox.org/hunters-feeding-illinois.

For more information, call 618-445-2934.

Illinois ‘Unaffected’ but Officials Remind Hunters Bird Flu Caution Remains Pertinent

Springfield — The State of Illinois is now officially considered to be “unaffected” by the H5N1 strain of bird flu in dairy cattle, the Illinois Departments of Public Health and Agriculture announced Oct. 2. “Unaffected” is defined by USDA as “ongoing testing and surveillance activities demonstrate absence of disease in dairy cattle in the state.” Despite the recent designation, officials noted that waterfowl migration season is under way and infected wild birds may come into Illinois. Officials stressed the need for appropriate precautions by hunters when disposing of dead birds.

“People are also advised to not send dead or dying birds to veterinarians or wildlife refuges for testing,” the IDPH noted. “Instead, notify the local health department or alert biologists from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in cases where five or more dead birds are found together.”