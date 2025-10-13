New York Mixed Bag: DEC seeks hunter help for chronic wasting disease testing

Columbia, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking hunters in several Herkimer County towns to assist with testing for Chronic Wasting Disease this fall.

In fall 2024, CWD was confirmed in a captive deer facility in the town of Columbia in southern Herkimer County. State agencies took immediate action to depopulate and test the infected captive herd and investigate risks associated with other captive deer facilities. DEC responded aggressively to test for CWD presence among wild deer in the area. DEC has not found CWD in wild deer in the area. More testing is needed, and DEC is requesting that hunters in the towns of Columbia, German Flatts, Litchfield, Warren, or Winfield in Herkimer County, and the town of Richfield in Otsego County submit the head of all deer they harvest.

A list of drop-off locations and instructions can be found at the DEC website.

Canastota, N.Y. — The New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame has begun welcoming nominations for its class of 2026 inductees. Those selected for induction are chosen based on their significant contributions to preserving the outdoor heritage, enhancing opportunity, or supporting the causes of conservation and outdoor sports. Selection is not based on individual achievements but rather on what they have done for others.

Inductees will be honored at the organizations annual induction banquet scheduled to be held May 4, 2026 in Canastota. The deadline for submitting a nomination is January 31, 2026. To begin the nomination process, email sf57cf59@gmail.com or nysohof@gmail.com and request the nomination form and information. More information is available at https://nysohof.org.

Syracuse Gun Show Oct. 18-19

Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State New York State Sportsmen Association will hold its annual fall gun show at the NYS Fairgrounds, in Syracuse Oct. 18-19. Over 1,000 tables are expected and the Onondaga, Broome, and Madison County Sheriff’s Pistol License Unit will be in attendance both days. More details can be found on the show’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gunshowpromotion, or call 607-343-2908.

For a list of more events, including gun shows coming up in November in Oneida and Springville, see the calendar on Page 26.

DMPs Available For Doodletown WMA In Columbia County

Ancram, N.Y. — DEC’s Region 4 Bureau of Wildlife will have Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) tags available for this hunting season on Doodletown Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Columbia County on Oct. 8, 2025. Doodletown WMA is 1,078 acres of primarily forested land-located in the towns of Ancram, Taghkanic, and Gallatin.

Tags will be available to individuals with a valid State hunting license on a first-come, first-served basis at a DEC booth in the Ancram Town Hall parking lot on Oct. 8 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. If there are any tags remaining after Oct. 8, they will be available for pickup at DEC Region 4 headquarters, 1130 North Westcott Road, Schenectady, NY 12306. Call ahead to inquire about remaining tags and arrange pickup at (518-357-2154.

Potential Vermont Smallmouth Record Consumed By Angler

Ryegate, Vt. — Vermont wildlife officials said a nearly 24-inch smallmouth bass caught by a kayak angler would likely have been a new state record had the angler not eaten it.

The nearly two-foot smallmouth bass was caught by Andrew Oestringe from Lower Symes Pond in northeastern Vermont. It tipped the angler’s personal fishing scale at 7 pound, 6 ounces.

Officials said that makes it a full 10 ounces heavier than the current state record smallmouth, assuming the scale is accurate. Thus, the catch is being labeled as the unofficial record and officials were excited that Oestringer caught the fish from a kayak fishing in the small, 57-acre pond.

Vermont also recognized Fair Haven Middle & High School student James Lenox, who landed a 7-plus-pound largemouth bass from Lake Bomoseen, near the New York border. Lenox’ fish is a youth entry to the state’s Master Angler Program.

Bass Pro Acquires Hobie Kayak, Production To Move Back To U.S.A.

Springfield, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops’ White River Marine Group, has acquired water sports brand Hobi, maker of pedal-powered kayaks and other gear. With the announcement, Bass Pro said the group will bring Hobie manufacturing back from Tijuana, Mexico, to its White River Marine Group manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Missouri.

Hobie was founed by Hobie Alt in 1950, who launched a surfboard company in his parent’s garage in California. The companies’ peddle-driven kayaks are among his 20 pattens. The move partner’s Hobie with other White River Marine Group brands such as Tracker boats, which are distributed in 70 countries.