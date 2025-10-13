Headless deer complaint launches investigation that ends in guilty plea in New York

A Wyoming County man has pleaded guilty and paid a penalty for numerous deer poaching incidents that took place in New York’s Genesee and Wyoming counties, following a nearly two-year ECO investigation.

Tyler D. Jennings, 29, of Attica was arrested in February and charged with four counts of illegally taking wildlife (misdemeanor), two counts of taking big game after legal hours (misdemeanor), one count of taking deer over the limit (misdemeanor), and nine counts of criminal mischief in the third degree (felony).

