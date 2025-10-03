What can Ohio hunters expect during the 2025 waterfowl season?

Waterfowlers are the gamblers of Ohio’s hunting landscape. Even more so than their counterparts for deer and turkey. The waterfowler’s day may confront a host of enfeebling conditions, even during a several-week season.
Ohio Outdoor News approached the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s chief waterfowl biologist, Michael Ervin, for his take on this year’s coming Ohio waterfowl hunting seasons. That’s plural, too, since the state’s duck/goose hunting scene is a myriad of zones, and a series of opening and closing dates.