Hundreds rally at Minnesota Capitol in support of the Boundary Waters, public lands

St. Paul — On Thursday, May 8, conservation organizations drew a crowd of several hundred people at the Minnesota State Capitol to show support for the preservation of public lands and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, Executive Director of Save the Boundary Waters Ingrid Lyons, MeatEater’s Mark Kenyon, and author Tony Jones all spoke during the rally, decrying federal attacks on public lands.

“We need to be very clear about what is happening today. Donald Trump is planning to revoke the protections that we have fought so hard to put into place and to allow copper-nickel mining in the most precious place,” Smith said, followed by boos from the crowd.

Even though Smith isn’t running for re-election in 2026, in early April she introduced a bill that would place permanent protections on the BWCAW and Voyageurs National Park from sulfide-ore copper mining.

During the rally she vowed to continue fighting for the BWCAW in Washington D.C., even if that means opposing Minnesota U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a northern Minnesota Republican.

Days before the event, the House Natural Resources Committee included policy in its budget bill that aims to reinstate sulfide-ore copper mining leases next to the BWCAW, and rescind the Superior National Forest protections from mining.

“This is a dark day for the Boundary Waters with the budget reconciliation bill,” said Libby London, communication director for Save the Boundary Waters, regarding what the bill could mean for the Twin Metals mine.

She highlighted legislation that Stauber introduced that would offer lengthy leases of 70 years or more to mining companies in the northern Minnesota region.

“I think these leases to a foreign mining conglomerate, that are in perpetuity, it casts a shadow over and around our communities,” London said, adding she has heard small business owners are distraught over what’s being proposed at the federal level.

Despite federal movement in favor of mining and leases for this location to be accessed, the state could be a backstop in pausing this kind of mine near the BWCA if it doesn’t meet state permitting standards.

It’s not only Stauber championing efforts to see copper-nickel mining take place in northeastern Minnesota.

President Donald Trump mentioned that NewRange’s NorthMet Mine – formerly proposed by PolyMet – should be made a priority project, falling under the list of mining projects that could receive expedited permitting through a late-March executive order.

In a press release on Friday, May 2, NorthMet said that even though this is a step to get up and running, it doesn’t mean that the federal permits will be automatically granted. However, of the 24 Minnesota permits the mine needs to begin operating, it has 21. This mine is located south of Babbitt in St. Louis County.

The other speakers at the rally echoed similar sentiments as Smith, highlighting the importance of contacting legislators to let them know that the Boundary Waters and northern Minnesota isn’t for sale to the highest bidder.

Tony Jones said when he goes to the Boundary Waters, he surprises the people he hosts when he drinks out of the lakes that they’re canoeing across.

“They’ll look at me with wide eyes, never having seen someone drink out of a lake in the continental U.S. before,” Jones said.

With the proposals of a mine near the Boundary Waters, he said it’s important to protect such pristine waters as a refuge for visitors for many years to come.

Save the Boundary Waters’ Ingrid Lyons called on Minnesotans to be a strong, vocal backstop to prevent the federal legislators from steamrolling their agendas.

“Let’s make it clear – Minnesotans will not sit quietly while D.C. sells out our future and our wilderness. Speak loudly for this quiet place,” Lyons said.

Mark Kenyon viewed the current situation as a call to action to become even more steadfast in getting involved in the fight to preserve public lands and the BWCAW.

“When our kids or our grandkids grow up, they’re going to stop and they’re going to look around at their public lands, and waters, and wildlife … and when they ask us what we did in this most incredible moment, let’s make sure we have a damn good answer,” Kenyon said.