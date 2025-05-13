Minnesota fishing opener was grade A for the weather; fishing, too, in many cases

Unless you’re convinced that to properly catch walleyes in Minnesota, clouds must fill the sky – perhaps offering a light spitting of rain – and waves must rock your craft, you had to thoroughly enjoy the 2025 version of the state’s fishing opener.

By afternoon last Saturday, temperatures in the 70s dotted nearly the entire state, sunny conditions prevailed, a light wind gently tossed about the boats of anglers, and, in most cases, walleyes were biting … of course, with some exceptions. Opening-day anglers on Upper Red Lake were likely some of the most appreciative of the conditions.