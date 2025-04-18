Commentary: Boundary Waters advocates celebrate U.S. senator’s attempt to protect the wilderness

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters, and Minnesota Trout Unlimited on April 9 commended U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, for introducing the Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection Act to permanently protect the Rainy River Watershed and Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from the threat of sulfide-ore copper mining.
This legislation builds on years of advocacy by U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, also a Minnesota Democrat, who has championed the Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act with support from hunters and anglers.