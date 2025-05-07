Wednesday, May 7th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, May 7th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Drained a century ago, central Minnesota’s Butler Lake restored to benefit waterfowl

A shallow lake in central Minnesota, once tiled and drained for agricultural purposes, is back to helping produce a crop of waterfowl following restoration efforts. (Photo courtesy of Ducks Unlimited)

During the past decade, Ducks Unlimited has partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Meeker County officials in central Minnesota to restore 66-acre Butler Lake. The lake, which once spanned 200 acres, was drained over a century ago through a concrete subsurface tile.

“After the lake was drained, the lakebed was carved up and the land was distributed accordingly to each bordering landowner,” said USFWS Project Leader Scott Glup. “When the old tile started to fail, Meeker County partnered with DU and the USFWS to design and build a new water-control structure on the lake outlet to restore water levels.”

Construction of the project was completed in late winter 2024, and subsequent spring rains completely refilled the basin. Waterfowl and other wetland-dependent wildlife began using the restored lake immediately. DU also restored four prairie pothole wetlands on the private land surrounding the lake.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota waterfowl seasons set, with split shift in the southern zone

Minnesota House OKs its budget for state environment

Will Minnesota’s 2025 fishing opener be all we desire? Conditions look promising

The work was made possible by a group of private landowners who voluntarily enrolled their land in USFWS conservation easements, totaling 175 acres. Funding was provided through Minnesota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund, as recommended by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, a North American Wetland Conservation Act grant, and DU Living Lakes Initiative major sponsors.

“Many folks outside of the state don’t realize this, but western Minnesota is a part of the Prairie Pothole Region, so the waterfowl habitat work we do here directly impacts breeding success,” said John Lindstrom, DU manager of conservation programs.

Butler Lake’s new control structure will keep water levels between 3 and 4 feet. Smaller wetlands and adjacent native upland grasses provide refuge and nesting cover for breeding pairs of ducks. Some of the restored grasslands will also provide sustenance for grazing cattle.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.