Minnesota House OKs its budget for state environment

In a minutes-long meeting on Thursday, May 1, the Minnesota Senate Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee moved policy bills previously pulled from omnibus bill S.F. 2077 to S.F. 2781, a bill that modifies environmental review reporting requirements.
The crossbow-for-all extension, elimination of the firearms deer-hunting shotgun zone, youth earning bear preference points, beaver consumption, trapping hours change, continuous bass season, and commercial harvest of burbot on Lake Superior are included in this new package.