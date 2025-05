The Minnesota DNR has released the season framework for the 2025 migratory bird-hunting seasons, and it includes one notable change to the duck season in the state’s southern zone.

This year’s 60-day duck season in the southern zone will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 5, will close for 12 days, and then will continue from Oct. 18 through Dec. 7. Last year, the split closure was five days, and the season ended Nov. 24.

