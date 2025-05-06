Will Minnesota’s 2025 fishing opener be all we desire? Conditions look promising

The folks at Blue Ribbon Bait and Tackle in Oakdale likely already have had a glimpse of how this Saturday’s Minnesota fishing opener could play out. A week ago, many patrons of the northeast Twin Cities metro bait shop skipped across the border to take part in Wisconsin’s walleye season opener.
The weather was ideal – possibly too nice for the salty walleye angler who might prefer some wind, clouds, and slightly cooler weather to kickoff the season. But alas, it was downright summer-like, and it brought out the fishing masses.