Will Minnesota’s 2025 fishing opener be all we desire? Conditions look promising

The folks at Blue Ribbon Bait and Tackle in Oakdale likely already have had a glimpse of how this Saturday’s Minnesota fishing opener could play out. A week ago, many patrons of the northeast Twin Cities metro bait shop skipped across the border to take part in Wisconsin’s walleye season opener.

The weather was ideal – possibly too nice for the salty walleye angler who might prefer some wind, clouds, and slightly cooler weather to kickoff the season. But alas, it was downright summer-like, and it brought out the fishing masses.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here