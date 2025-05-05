Ohio Mixed Bag: Tranquility Wildlife Area range closed for maintenance

Xenia, Ohio — The rifle and pistol shooting range at Tranquility Wildlife Area in Adams County is closing temporarily for maintenance, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The range is expected to re-open in late May once the work is completed.

The shooting range’s upcoming maintenance includes repairing cracks and erosion on berms, adding sand to backstops, and reseeding grass. Information on the range status can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling Tranquility Wildlife Area at 937- 987-2508.

Those looking for an alternative shooting range during the closure can visit nearby Indian Creek Wildlife Area Shooting Range in Brown County, or the Spring Valley Wildlife Area Shooting Range in Greene County. The range at Indian Creek Wildlife area offers a Class B unsupervised rifle and pistol range, while the Spring Valley Wildlife Area Shooting has a Class A supervised rifle and pistol range.

All visitors to the Division of Wildlife’s Class A, B, and C ranges who are ages 18 and older are required to have a shooting range permit. Range permits are available online at wildohio.gov, via the HuntFish OH mobile app, and at hunting and fishing license vendors. Permits are not sold at the ranges. Available permits include a $5 one-day shooting range permit and a $24 one-year shooting range permit.

Information on Ohio’s public shooting range hours of operation, rules, and more can be found at wildohio.gov.

Hillsboro, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently opened a new archery range at Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County. The new range is located at 9800 N. Shore Drive, Hillsboro. It is open every day from dawn to dusk.

The new archery range was designed to accommodate archers of all skill levels with 10-, 20-, 30-, 40-, and 50-yard shooting lanes with stationary targets, as well as an archery curtain for youth programs. The range’s static targets are mobility accessible and meet ADA standards.

Rocky Fork State Park’s new archery range is one of many unsupervised, Class D archery ranges across Ohio. Visitors must bring their own equipment to use the range. Reservations are not required. Visit wildohio.gov to find other public archery ranges or one of the Division of Wildlife’s rifle, pistol, or shotgun ranges. Visitors to Class D archery ranges are not required to purchase a shooting range permit.

For more information and resources about learning the basics of safe and responsible bow handling, visit wildohio.gov.

The Rocky Fork State Park archery range project was built with Wildlife Restoration Act funds.

Eco-Discovery Center Opens At Salt Fork

Lore City, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Salt Fork State Park Eco-Discovery Center in late April. The new state-of-the-art Eco-Discovery Center highlights the importance of conservation through interactive exhibits and immersive environmental education.

“The Eco-Discovery Center provides an engaging space for visitors to explore the connections between people and nature,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “With hands-on exhibits, live animal displays, and sustainable design features, this facility serves as a model for how we can all do our part to protect Ohio’s natural resources.”

The one-story, 3,332-square-foot center features interactive exhibits, terrariums and aquariums with live animals, fully accessible indoor and outdoor restrooms, and a welcoming introduction from Salt Fork’s legendary resident, Bigfoot. As visitors move through the exhibits, they will learn how Bigfoot, despite having big feet, strives to keep his environmental footprint small. The engaging displays guide guests through Salt Fork’s forest ecosystem to show how everything in nature is connected. The signage includes educational tips to practice sustainability in everyday life, which aligns with ODNR’s ConServe Ohio Sustainability initiative.

The $4.9 million project was supported by a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant of $2,250,500. The Ohio State Parks Foundation and sustainability partner KeyBank also provided generous financial support for the project, helping to bring this vision to life.

For more information and to plan your trip to Salt Fork State Park, visit the ODNR website.