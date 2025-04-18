Friday, April 18th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, April 18th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Ron Schara: Angler education is the key regarding forward-facing sonar

One of the common suggestions from a recent MN-Fish Summit was that the DNR and angling groups need to launch a massive educational effort about the potential effects of forward-facing sonar on, say, muskies and crappies, the thought being that anglers who understand their impacts on deep-water fishing and the unseen fish they’re killing will change their ways. (File photo by Steve Carney)

It looks like there are no easy answers for the latest anglers’ dilemma: huge advances in fishing electronics now found in an increasing number of boats.

How will that impact the sport of angling? What’s it mean for the fish resource? Is this just a new age of electronics in angling? Find fish, cast to fish, watch fish bite hook?

The most recent dilemma is forward-facing sonar.

Forward what? Some anglers have no clue what it is or what it does. Meanwhile, a growing number of anglers have added FFS to their fishing war chest.

They’ve learned how and when to use it, and they love how the technology has improved their success and their knowledge of fish behavior. How? Because they can watch their fishy targets, say, 70 feet to the right. Or left. It means fish can’t hide.

Now the big question: Will the increasing use of FFS in Minnesota lead to declines in fish populations, especially muskies and crappies? And possibly walleyes, too?

Those concerns about the advance of fishing electronics recently were aired at the MN-FISH summit held in Grand Rapids. Upwards of 200 fishing folks – anglers, guides, resort owners, angling clubs, DNR officials and others – discussed the issue.

RELATED COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Those involved in the fishing business grapple with forward-facing sonar

Here’s how to get the most out of your forward-facing sonar

Bemidji State University to study muskie survival, movement in Minnesota’s Leech Lake

A big concern is the impact and possible threat to muskie populations presented by anglers using FFS to basically ‘’hunt’’ post-spawn muskies that have retreated to deep water in one of Minnesota’s top muskie lakes, Leech. Using the electronics, muskie anglers are now finding and catching Leech’s muskies in numbers unheard of.

The problem: Dozens of those muskies reportedly are mishandled or are severely injured or stressed. The result? Dead muskies – and not just a few – floating on the surface of Leech. Another problem: Replacing those large fish is a 20-year wait.

The potential impact on crappie populations also was discussed, as the use of electronics has made it easier to find and catch crappies in their deep-water winter haunts. The problem? Rather than catch and keep a crappie limit, anglers are busy catching and releasing perhaps dozens of crappies. It’s fun, right?

However, most of those released fish are dying under the ice because of barotrauma, a fatal condition experienced when fish are rushed to the surface from deep water. (It also impacts walleyes, by the way.)

Some MN-FISH summit speakers wondered aloud about the ethics of using forward-facing sonar. Is it fair pursuit to throw hooks at fish that cannot hide? Would we use similar technology with drones to find where deer are moving?

What became clear as the discussion went on about the impact of FFS – both positive and negative – was this:

There is no simple solution to protecting the fish resource from the potential of over-fishing with today’s electronics.

Others also spoke about the benefits of using FFS and how the technology enriches their angling experience. Can’t debate that.

DNR fisheries managers at the summit did not comment but listened. To protect the post-spawn muskies in Leech, a suggestion was made to delay the muskie-fishing season to early July, when muskies return to more shallow haunts.

One of the most common suggestions was that the DNR as well as all angling groups need to launch a massive educational effort about the potential effects of FFS on, say, muskies and crappies, the thought being that anglers who understand their impacts on deep-water fishing and the unseen fish they’re killing will change their ways.

Educating the angling masses is a slow process. However, as we look ahead, it might be the only solution as the advances in fishing electronics undoubtedly will continue.

That horse is already out of the barn.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.