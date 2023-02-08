A case study on Minnesota crappies looks at barotrauma in the popular fish among ice anglers

For many winter anglers, crappies are a primary target, and for good reason. They exist across the United States and parts of Canada and swim in lakes, rivers, and reservoirs alike – often in large numbers. They are worthy fishy adversaries, and a fresh meal of slab fillets is hard to beat.

In most bodies of water, fall-time crappies make a push to deeper water, where they often stay throughout winter.

Historically speaking, ice fishing for crappies wasn’t always an easy task. It was often a boom-or-bust opportunity. We could drill hundreds of holes in a day – and often without much to show for it.

These days, things are different. Advancements in technology have changed the way we target these fish. Locate a basin area in 20 to 40 feet of water by using mapping technology and rely on forward-facing sonar to quickly determine if fish are present.

Several of us at Lindner Media Productions recently had the opportunity to work with Minnesota DNR Fisheries staff from across the state on a pilot study surrounding winter crappie fishing. The study focused on barotrauma and its impacts on crappies.

In simple terms, barotrauma refers to trauma caused to fish by rapid changes in barometric pressure. In some instances, signs of barotrauma may be obvious, such as bulging eyes, expanded swim bladder, or hemorrhaging around the mouth and gills.

In some situations, however, less apparent signs go completely unnoticed. The most common cause of barotrauma in fish occurs when fish are caught from deep-water environments, where the pressure is drastically different from that at the surface.

For the purposes of the study, 50 crappies were caught from a relatively deep basin area. The water in the targeted study area was approximately 40 feet deep, and most of the fish were found suspended around 30 feet below the surface.

DNR staff placed a large hoop net that extended from the ice to the bottom of the lake. Prior to releasing the fish into the net, each individual was inspected for signs of barotrauma. The study classified the fish into one of three categories: severe signs of barotrauma (like bulging eyes, hemorrhaging, or bloated belly), moderate signs, or no signs of barotrauma.

The fish were left overnight in the hoop net and re-inspected the next day. During re-inspection, it was found that a large percentage of the fish were either dead or not dead but not releasable. A small percentage appeared to be in good condition and could be released.



A common deep-water release technique, known as “fizzing,” also was attempted with another set of study fish. All crappies that had fizzing performed on them died. It’s important to note that the data from this study are purely anecdotal at this point. But the observations from this work will guide future, more formal research.

More in-depth studies surrounding the effects of barotrauma on fish caught from deep water currently are in the planning phase. Future research will attempt to provide more definitive details regarding the particular depths at which fish are affected by barotrauma.

With great knowledge comes great responsibility. Bottom line, it’s important to realize that just because a fish swims away doesn’t mean it will survive. As anglers, we need to revise our “out of sight, out of mind” thought process.

There’s nothing wrong with fishing for crappies in deep water. We should view these types of opportunities, however, purely as a harvest opportunities, not as recreational opportunities.