Bemidji State University to study muskie survival, movement in Minnesota’s Leech Lake

A widely anticipated study will begin as soon as next month in an effort to determine if there is increased muskie mortality on Minnesota’s Leech Lake due to savvier angling pressure.

As a call to action, in coordination with the Minnesota DNR, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and MN-FISH, researchers at Bemidji State University will lead the charge in tagging and tracking muskies for three years. Bemidji State University Professor Dr. Andrew Hafs is still in the early stages of applying for permits to fit muskies with tracking devices and subsequently monitor them during the tenure of the study.

