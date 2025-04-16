Wednesday, April 16th, 2025
Minnesota Mixed Bag: Wyoming Police Department seeks the dumpers of dead fish

Wyoming, Minn. — The Wyoming Police Department posted photos to Facebook April 14 of dead carp strewn near the access of Comfort Lake in Chisago County.

Police in the city of Wyoming are looking for leads after several dead-fish dumps. (Photo courtesy of Wyoming PD)

According to the post: “We’ve got a fishy situation on our hands and, trust us, it stinks.

“Over the past few weeks, someone has been illegally dumping dead carp at the Comfort Lake boat landing and along Pioneer Road. Aside from violating environmental rules and basic common sense, it’s creating a stench so strong it might qualify as a biological weapon.

“If you’ve seen anything suspicious (or smelled it from miles away), please help us catch the carp culprit(s). Whether it’s a tip, a trail of scales, or a suspect with suspiciously fishy hands, we want to hear from you.

“Call our non-emergency line at (651) 257-4100 or send us a message here. Let’s work together to keep our community clean and, preferably, less odoriferous.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota Senate bills altered in environment omnibus

Minnesota’s trout and conservation community mourns loss of clean water champion Jeff Broberg

Fishing for springtime panfish can be super productive with the right plan

DNR Announces Temporary, Seasonal Fishing Closures

St. Paul — To protect spawning fish, the Minnesota DNR has begun to close certain portions of some Minnesota waters. The closings are routine and based on local conditions.

Closings happen each year as ice-out begins and waters begin to warm. The DNR closes the spawning locations to fishing only where habitat is limited and fish are concentrated in one location, such as a river or the bay of a lake where fish are congregated during spawning.

Areas closed to fishing are listed and updated on the Minnesota DNR website. Portions of waters closed to fishing also are posted at access sites and in other visible areas. Anglers may fish in areas that are not posted.

‘Free Park Day’ is April 26 Across Minnesota

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 73 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, April 26. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year during which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas.

Each spring, a Free Park Day is scheduled on the Saturday after Earth Day. Park visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibly to protect natural resources.

Visitors looking for specific recreational opportunities or amenities can use the ParkFinder tool (mndnr.gov/parkfinder) to find a park or recreation area for their trip. Check for updates in the visitor alerts on park websites.

While a vehicle permit is not needed for admission on Free Park Days, additional fees for things such as camping reservations and equipment rentals still apply.

Lake, Stream Monitors Sought in Minnesota

St. Paul — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is recruiting volunteers to measure water clarity in numerous lakes and streams – including several high-priority sites in the metro area – and then report back to the agency. The Volunteer Water Monitoring Program is an opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts and those interested in protecting Minnesota’s natural resources.

The University of Minnesota launched the Volunteer Water Monitoring Program in 1973 and transferred it to the MPCA in 1978. It has become the second oldest, and still active, volunteer water-monitoring program in the nation.

The MPCA uses the data to help determine whether lakes and streams are meeting water-quality standards, which are designed to protect aquatic life and recreational activities.

Visit here for more information.

DNR Accepting Comments on Proposed Restoration Project on Wild Rice River

Fergus Falls, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR is accepting comments until 4:30 p.m. on May 8 on an environmental assessment worksheet related to the South Branch Wild Rice River Rock Arch Rapids Restoration Project, located in Clay County.

The Wild Rice Watershed District proposes to install a series of rock arch rapids within a 13-mile stretch of the South Branch of the Wild Rice River. The purpose of the proposed project is to restore the river’s connection with its floodplain, thereby reducing flood damage, erosion, and sediment transport, and to restore floodplain habitat and provide continued fish passage.

A copy of the EAW is available here.

Email comments should be sent to environmentalrev.dnr@state.mn.us with “South Branch Wild Rice River” in the subject line. Mail comments should be sent to: Caroline Oswald, EAW Project Manager, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

