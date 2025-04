Jeff Broberg, 71, a clean water and trout fishing advocate and a giant on Minnesota’s conservation scene, died Saturday, April 12 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

In a Facebook post on March 29, Broberg shared his cancer diagnosis and thanked friends and family for their prayers. He said he was waiting for more details from the Mayo Clinic and asked for time to process the news. The disease progressed quickly, however, and two weeks after the social media post, he passed.

