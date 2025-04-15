Minnesota Senate bills altered in environment omnibus

After an almost three-hour meeting late last week, the Senate Environment, Climate, and Legacy committee approved S.F. 2077, its omnibus package, sending it to the Senate Finance Committee.
Unlike the House environment committee, the Senate hammered out bills to be included in the omnibus budget package. Those bills include youth earning bear-hunting preference points earlier, eliminating the shotgun zone, extending crossbow use for all, lowering license fees for disabled vets, a continuous bass season, establishing a foraging task force, and repealing the prohibition of beaver consumption.