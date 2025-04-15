Minnesota Senate bills altered in environment omnibus

After an almost three-hour meeting late last week, the Senate Environment, Climate, and Legacy committee approved S.F. 2077, its omnibus package, sending it to the Senate Finance Committee.

Unlike the House environment committee, the Senate hammered out bills to be included in the omnibus budget package. Those bills include youth earning bear-hunting preference points earlier, eliminating the shotgun zone, extending crossbow use for all, lowering license fees for disabled vets, a continuous bass season, establishing a foraging task force, and repealing the prohibition of beaver consumption.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here