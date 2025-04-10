Thursday, April 10th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, April 10th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin DNR to investigate 300-inch nontypical offered as state record

This photo of a 49-point, 300-inch non-typical white-tailed buck rack was presented as a possible new state record March 29 at the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Wisconsin Dells. The entry paperwork said the buck was shot in December with a muzzleloader. This photo was submitted to Wisconsin Outdoor News by an individual who attended the expo and saw the rack. (Contributed photo)

Wisconsin Dells, Wis. — A 49-point, 300-inch nontypical buck that emerged March 29 at the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo was entered with the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club as a potential new state record.

According to a source close to the situation, the hunter signed affidavits that the buck was a free-range whitetail that he shot with his muzzleloader in December 2024. According to those affidavits, the buck was shot in or near a swamp close to the town of Harrisville, which is about 4.7 miles east of Westfield in Marquette County.

Attempts to contact the hunter have been unsuccessful. Deer and Deer Hunting is not naming the hunter at this time, as this is a developing news story.

This is a photo of what appears to be a possible game farm buck in velvet. (Contributed photo)

In an update to the story on April 10, Deer and Deer Hunting staff wrote that the Wisconsin DNR will investigate the legitimacy of the deer, and board members of the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club will meet on Monday to discuss the recent scoring and acceptance of the buck.

Deer and Deer Hunting also published a story on April 7 with an image of the buck side-by-side with a separate photo they received of an alleged pen-raised Wisconsin buck in velvet. The images show similar features between the racks.

There are two large swamps east of Westfield, including the 1,000-acre Comstock Bog-Meadow State Natural Area, and the 2,400-acre Germania Marsh State Wildlife Area. Comstock Bog-Meadow is owned by the Wisconsin DNR and was designated a State Natural Area in 1975. The Germania Marsh property offers outdoor recreational opportunities, including public-land deer hunting.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

H5N1 virus detected in four New York bobcats

Return of the extinct dire wolf? Not so fast…

Bemidji State University to study muskie survival, movement in Minnesota’s Leech Lake

Much speculation has surrounded the buck since March 29, as the ivory-white rack is unlike any other wild deer killed and entered into the record books in recent memory.

The 49-point rack appeared nearly unblemished – no broken tines and no signs of staining from rubbing on trees and native shrubs.

Thousands of deer hunting enthusiasts saw the shoulder mount of the head on display at the deer expo that weekend. It was part of the annual room of trophy heads scored and displayed by the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club (WBBC).

In addition to signing the WBBC entry form indicating the buck was a fair-chase kill, the hunter also had two individuals corroborate his story by either signing papers or appearing at the expo in person.

Open Season Sportsman’s Expo took place at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Editor’s note: This article first appeared on the Deer and Deer Hunting website and is printed with permission.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.