A report released in late March by the Journal of Wildlife Diseases has confirmed the discovery of the H5N1 (avian flu) virus in four New York bobcats. Three of the animals have survived, thus far. One was confirmed to have died.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been in collaboration with Cornell University on a bobcat study in New York, part of which involves outfitting bobcats with GPS collars to track movements.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here