Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

APRIL 15: Dog training season ends.

APRIL 19: Spring turkey season opens.

APRIL 26: Trout season opens.

APRIL 26: Walleye, sauger, pike and muskie seasons open in the Lower Peninsula.

MAY 1: Bear and elk hunting license application period begins.

MAY 8: State Natural Resources Commission meets at Lansing Community College, West Campus, 5708 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing, MI 48917

MAY 15: Walleye, pike, muskie and sauger seasons open in the Upper Peninsula.

MAY 24: Catch-and-keep bas season opens statewide, except on Lake St. Clair and the Detroit and St. Clair rivers.

MAY 31: Spring turkey season ends in most TMUs.

MAY 31: The 6th Annual Monte Carlo Season Kickoff” Walleye Tournament will run 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Portage Lake in Chassel, MI. The tournament will be run out of Chassell Centenial Park, 103 3rd St, Chassell, MI 49916. Call Capt Jim LaBeske at (906) 370-4433 for more info.

SPECIAL EVENTS

APRIL 15: Michigan Backcountry Hunters & Anglers will hold Talking Turkey Pint Night – Metro Detroit, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Heights Brewing, 23621 Farmington Rd., Farmington, MI 48336. Visit https://www.backcountryhunters.org/michigan_events for more info.

MAY 1: Michigan Backcountry Hunters & Anglers will hold Brews & Brookies – Discussing Coaster Brook Trout beginning at 6 p.m. at Ore Dock Brewery, 114 W Spring St., Marquette, MI 49855. Visit https://www.backcountryhunters.org/michigan_events for more info.

MAY 10: A sportsman swap meet, gun show & garage sale will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lapeer County Sportsmans Club, 1213 Lake George Rd., Attica MI 48412. Call Dave at (818) 660-7741 for more info.

JUNE 5: Michigan Backcountry Hunters & Anglers will hold an invasive species removal day beginning at 9 a.m. at the Ottawa National Forest in Marenisco. Visit https://www.backcountryhunters.org/michigan_events for more info.

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777- 2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

ATV Wilderness Adventure: begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in L’Anse. Call Mary Mervar at (906) 353-8808.

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress: 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.



Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS/CLINICS

MAY 16-18: The 2025 Muskegon Boat Life Adelaide Pointe Boat Show begins at 10 a.m. each day at Adelaide Pointe, Muskegon, MI. Visit www.muskegonboatshow.com for more info.

MAY 17-18: Great Lakes Boating Festival begins at non each day at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, Visit www.greatlakesboatingfestival.com for more info.

JUNE 7: Antique, Classic & Wooden Boat Show begins at 10 a.m. at Elk Rapids Marina, 118 Bridge St., Elk Rapids, MI. Visit www.business.elkrapidschamber.org/events for more info.

JUNE 13: Bay Harbor In-water Boat Festival begins at noon at Bay Harbor Lake Marina, 400 Main Street, Bay Harbor, MI 49770. Call 888.BAY.HARBOR for more info.

JUNE 14: The 44th Antique and Classic Boat Show will be held at the Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven, MI 49090. Call (269) 637-8078 for more info.

SEPT. 11-14: Metro Boat Show will be held on Lake St. Clair at Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metro Pkwy., Harrison Charter Township, MI 48045. Visit https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/ for more info.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

BANQUETS

APRIL 12: The Au Sable Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 274, 849 S. State Street, Oscoda, MI 48750. Call David M. Ploof at (802) 770-8014 for more info.

APRIL 12: Whitetails Unlimited 23rd Annual Houghton Lake Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at The Northern Center, 7784 Stone School Rd., Houghton Lake, MI 48629. Call Dave DenBoer at (989) 429-0822 for more info.

APRIL 19: Whitetails Unlimited Sanilac Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Woodland Hills Golf Club, 320 Gates Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471. Call Rick Mazei at (810) 414-4371 for more info.

APRIL 19: Whitetails Unlimited 23rd Annual Kaleva Area Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Three Sisters Tavern, 9289 Walta St., Kaleva, MI 49645. Call Bryson Waller at (231) 527-5980 for more info.

APRIL 24: Whitetails Unlimited Atlanta Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Canada Creek Ranch, 23500 Ranch House Trail, Atlanta, MI 4970. Call Kathy Geister at (989) 785-4201 for more info.

APRIL 26: Whitetails Unlimited Isabella Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 209 S. Franklin St., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Call Scott Zeneberg at (989) 289-0141 for more info.

APRIL 27: Chesaning/Shiawassee River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold a fundraising bingo game beginning at 1 p.m. at the Starts Evergreen Tavern, 13955 Swan Creek Rd., Hemlock, MI 48626. Call Cindy Zietz-Lemaire at (989) 865-6883 for more info.

MAY 3: Whitetails Unlimited Jackson Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Gene Davis & Sons Banquet Center, 3575 Francis St., Jackson, MI 49203. Call Tom or Wanda Cure at (517) 524-6669 for more info.

MAY 10: Whitetails Unlimited Norway Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Norway Mountain Ski Resort, 4948 Briar Mountain Rd., Norway, MI 49870. Call Brock Verdegan at (906) 970-2040 for more info.

OCT. 4: 2025 ATV Wilderness Adventure will be held in Baraga County. Visit http://Keweenawbay.org for more info.

DNR EVENTS

APRIL 11: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

APRIL 12: A walleye clinic will be held for beginner walleye anglers beginning at 9 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

APRIL 12-13: A steelhead fishing clinic begins at 10 a.m. at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 East M-115 Cadillac, MI, 49601. Call (231) 779- 1321 for more info.

APRIL 18: After School Archery begins at 4 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

APRIL 25: After School Archery begins at 4 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

APRIL 26-27: An ORV safety class begins at 9 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

APRIL 29: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FISHING TOURNAMENTS

MAY 16-18: The 2025 Trident Maritime Systems Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic will be held in Ontonagon. Visit www.greigstackleshop.com or call (906) 884-2770 for more info.

MAY 25: Lake Nepessing Bass Club will hold its 45th Annual Bass Tournament on Holloway Reservoir. Call (810) 275-5121 for more info.

JUNE 3: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Whitmore Lake. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JUNE 7: The 20th Annual Tip-Up for Troops Bass Tournament will be held on Kent Lake. Visit www.michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JUNE 17: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Oakland Lake. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JULY 1: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Lake St. Clair. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JULY 12: Dearborn Firefighters and Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive will hold the 4th Annual Bass Tournament on Lake St. Clair out of Brandenburg Park. Email dearbornffbassbattle@gmail.com for more info.

JULY 15: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on the Detroit River. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JULY 29: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Stony Creek Lake. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

AUG. 5: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Lakeville Lake. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.