Minnesota Mixed Bag: DNR seeks input on new Keystone Woods Wildlife Management Area

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR invites people interested in the new Keystone Woods Wildlife Management Area to share their thoughts on what amenities and opportunities they’d like to see at the WMA in the future.

Located in Washington County, Keystone Woods WMA was established in October 2024 and offers 1,820 acres of public land, including woods, wetlands, prairie grasslands, and small lakes.

“Because it’s so close to the Twin Cities metro, Keystone Woods has the potential to offer expanded amenities and opportunities that aren’t typically available at our other WMAs,” said Gretchen Miller, DNR Central Region wildlife manager.

The DNR will host two public events where staff will give an overview of the Keystone Woods property and its history, discuss potential opportunities on the WMA, and answer questions.

An online meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6-8 p.m. via WebEx. A link to join the webinar is available on the Keystone Woods WMA webpage.

An in-person public meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Hugo City Hall.

Comments may also be submitted by completing an online survey; emailing northmetro.wildlife@state.mn.us; calling Keystone Woods staff at (651) 539-3324; and by mailing Keystone Woods WMA public input, 5463-C West Broadway Ave., Forest Lake, MN 55025.

The DNR will accept public feedback on Keystone Woods WMA through Sunday, March 2.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota’s new muskie plan will put an emphasis on yearling stocking

Farm bill extension has no funding for access; how might Minnesota’s Walk-in Access program be impacted?

Outdoors-related bills already in play during early stages of Minnesota Legislative session

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST OFFERING SUMMER INTERN POSITIONS

Duluth, Minn. — The Superior National Forest will partner with The Student Conservation Association to offer a number of summer internship positions working in natural resources on the Superior National Forest for the summer months of 2025. The Student Conservation Association is the largest provider of hands-on environmental conservation programs for youth and adults.

Positions begin during the last half of May and run for 16 weeks.

Visit SCA’s website for more information.

The Superior National Forest and Student Conservation Association also anticipate advertising positions in administration and visitor services, along with additional locations for recreation and wilderness internships.

NAGP “CELEBRATION OF GROUSE AND PRAIRIE” EVENT PLANNED FOR PHEASANT FEST

Kansas City, Mo. — The North American Grouse Partnership will host a luncheon and fund-raising event – the Celebration of Grouse and Prairie – when the National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic comes to Kansas City in March.

The NAGP event is scheduled for March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The deadline to register is Feb. 7. The event is intended to raise awareness among upland bird lovers about grouse and to generate support for NAGP and its mission to conserve North America’s grouse and their habitats. The luncheon will also feature guest speakers and auction items. Grass-raised beef sandwiches will be served. The cost is $65.

To register, email jodie@grousepartners.org by Feb. 7; purchase your luncheon ticket on NAGP’s website. For more information about Pheasant Fest, visit https://www.pheasantsforever.org/Pheasant-Fest.aspx

DNR: PRUNE OAKS NOW TO AVOID RISK OF OAK WILT INFECTION

St. Paul — Now is a great time to prune or cut oaks without the risk of oak wilt infection, according to the Minnesota DNR. Winter is also the safest time to remove infected oaks.

Oak wilt is an invasive fungal disease spread by sap-feeding beetles that can kill all oak species. The disease is common in east-central and southeastern Minnesota and is expanding north and west. In 2024, oak wilt was confirmed for the first time in Carlton and Kandiyohi counties, bringing the number of Minnesota counties with known infections to 33.

Brian Schwingle, DNR Forest Health Program coordinator, said the beetles that carry oak wilt spores become active in warm weather and are attracted to the sap from fresh wounds on trees, such as those made by pruning. It’s important to avoid wounding or pruning oaks April through July, the period with the highest risk of spread.

More details about oak wilt, including identification, prevention strategies, and how best to deal with infected trees and wood, can be found on the DNR’s oak wilt management webpage.

WISCONSIN DNR CONFIRMS CWD IN WILD DEER IN MANITOWOC COUNTY

Madison, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in Manitowoc County in east-central Wisconsin.

The deer was a hunter-harvested 1-year-old buck and was harvested south of the Valders area, within 10 miles of the Calumet and Sheboygan county borders. As a result of this new detection, a state-authorized baiting and feeding ban will go into effect for Manitowoc County on Feb. 1, 2025.