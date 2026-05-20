Special regs help panfish shine on Split Hand Lake in Minnesota’s Itasca County

Anglers who frequent Split Hand Lake in Itasca County are well aware of two special fishing regulations in place. Those anglers also benefit greatly from the positive effect these regulations have had on the lake through the years.

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