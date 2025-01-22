Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Farm bill extension has no funding for access; how might Minnesota’s Walk-in Access program be impacted?

Minnesota's Walk-In Access program has been offering opportunities for access to private lands for hunters and others for more than a decade. While funding is in place for the next two years, a new federal farm bill, complete with funding for such programs, is hoped for in 2025. (Image courtesy of the MN DNR)

When Congress last month passed an extension to the federal farm bill for 2025 and avoided a government shutdown, the bill, unlike other extensions, did not include funding for a popular bipartisan federal walk-in access program important to hunters.
The Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP) funds state walk-in access programs – private land that’s open to hunters, anglers, and other outdoor recreationists. The vast majority of funding for the Minnesota DNR’s Walk-in Access program comes from VPA-HIP grants.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?