The Minnesota DNR announced that CWD has officially reached the endemic stage in three southeastern Minnesota deer permit areas and the agency will adjust its management strategy in those three areas. Listen here for more details.
MN Daily Update: DNR adjusts CWD management in three southeastern deer permit areas
