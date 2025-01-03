Minnesota hunting trio with Capable Partners organization hits it big with 2024 bucks

It appeared as a bobbing, black dot on the horizon, hundreds of yards away. Jason Sorenson, who was perched in a treestand, got the attention of his friend, Evan Newton, in a blind below and directed his gaze toward the movement.

Newton almost didn’t believe his eyes as the “dot” began to take shape, becoming a buck that was coming toward him, albeit somewhat in the wrong direction. Newton, sitting in the blind, had to rotate his power chair about 90 degrees and reposition his aim with his crossbow to point the bolt to where he wanted it to go.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here