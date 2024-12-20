Missouri finds likely bird flu cases among snow geese

The Missouri Conservation Department received confirmation of something it feared – three dead snow geese found by state wildlife refuge staff were likely infected with bird flu.

Samples from the birds – two recovered in Henry County and one in Vernon County – were reported as “non-negative” for avian influenza after testing at the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, said Deb Hudman, supervisor of the department’s wildlife health program. The announcement was made on Dec. 10.

