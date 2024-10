As Ramsey resident Vern Wagner and New Brighton resident Jeffrey Nelson were spending the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 8 casting lines on Minnesota’s Inguadona Lake, they weren’t expecting to see a plane crash into the lake.

“We saw this huge splash – water went like 30 feet into the air. And we reeled up and roared down to the end of the lake,” Wagner said.

Inguadona is a 1,133-acre water body located just east of Longville in Cass County.

