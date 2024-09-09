Search
Little Portage Wildlife Area improved through H2Ohio

Little Portage Wildlife Area encompasses 357 acres and lies six miles west of Port Clinton. (Map courtesy of Ohio Division of Wildlife)

Port Clinton, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) has completed a new wetland restoration project at Little Portage Wildlife Area in Ottawa County. The project is intended to improve water quality while benefitting the surrounding communities and revitalizing the area’s ecosystem.

The restoration project replaced subsurface field tile drainage to redirect water from more than 400 acres of farmland to the wildlife area wetlands for filtration before flowing into the Little Portage River.

“This wetland restoration will continue to protect and preserve both the Little Portage River and the Little Portage Wildlife Area,” said DeWine. “Taking these steps is necessary to help ensure that Ohio’s waterways are free from excess nutrient runoff that causes water quality issues and protect our many beautiful natural areas for future generations.”

This project will improve the overall water quality of Lake Erie as well. The Little Portage River flows directly into the lake and the wetlands will filter any excess sediments, nutrients, or pollutants that can contribute to harmful algal blooms.

“It is of the utmost importance that we protect our rivers,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “If the water quality is improved for the Little Portage River, that will only make Lake Erie a safer water source for both Ohioans and the ecosystems surrounding it.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the project.

The Little Portage Project is one of more than 100 H2Ohio water quality projects that have been completed in the state. There are approximately 80 additional projects currently underway.

In addition to improved water quality, this restoration project provides more habitat for wetland-dependent wildlife like waterfowl, wading birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Bald eagles thrive in the area around Little Portage. Ottawa County has the most eagle nests in Ohio, and this H2Ohio project will enhance their habitat, according to the DNR.

Little Portage Wildlife Area encompasses 357 acres and lies six miles west of Port Clinton. It is bounded on the west by the Little Portage River and on the north by the Portage River. The area boasts a diverse and delicate ecosystem.

