Saugeye minimums poised to come off the books in Ohio

If the Ohio Wildlife Council votes approval, there will no longer be a minimum length limit for keeper saugeyes on a long list of lakes throughout the state.

The council will consider the measure to remove the 15-inch minimum on saugeye, sauger, and walleye at its regular meeting on Oct. 30. The lakes on the list include Acton Lake, Alum Creek Lake, Atwood Lake, Buckeye Lake, Caesar Creek Lake, Ferguson Reservoir, Findlay Reservoir 1, Findlay Reservoir 2, Indian Lake, Metzger Reservoir, Piedmont Lake, Pleasant Hill Lake, Rocky Fork Lake, Seneca Lake, and Tappan Lake.

