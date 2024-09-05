Outdoor Insights: Every Minnesota hunter should have this easy-to-use tool on their phone

The DNR Enforcement Division a couple years ago created a handy smartphone app that I’m ashamed to admit I just downloaded last week.

With fall seasons kicking into gear right now, every hunter should have the easy-to-use tool on their phone. The MNTip app allows the user to quickly report specific details and even images of poaching incidents afield. If you prefer to use the good, old-fashioned TIP hotline (printed on the front cover of this paper every week), by all means add that to your phone contacts.

