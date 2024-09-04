Minnesota citizen advisory group gives final report to DNR, state legislators

In what will be its final report to the Minnesota DNR and state legislators, the members of the DNR’s citizen advisory group, the Game and Fish Budgetary Oversight Committee, recommended the agency continue to advocate for state wolf management, create a swan-hunting season, continue to seek long-term alternatives to keep healthy the Game and Fish Fund, and more.

Per 2024 legislation, the BOC, in its current form since 2011, will cease to exist, replaced by a DNR commissioner-appointed committee of at least 15 members – some of whom may come from the existing committees. The DNR currently is seeking applicants for the new committee.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here