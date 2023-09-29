Wisconsin State Roundup: Senate committee rejects four of five appointees to Natural Resources Board

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I finished the Oct. 6, No. 20 Issue of WON on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 28, from elk camp in central Montana. That print issue should hit subscribers' mailboxes starting Monday or Tuesday, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. I was able to stream the Sept. 27 Natural Resources Board meeting that evening by driving into a small town 10 miles off and stealing wi-fi from the one store in town. I wrote the first segment of the Issue No. 20 State Roundup column below based on what I heard from the Sept. 27 NRB meeting. Late morning of Friday, Sept. 29, after a morning hunt, I traveled 40 miles to a larger town and as I picked up cell signal I received texts stating that Sen. Rob Stafsholt and his senate committee members on yesterday afternoon Thursday, Sept. 28, rejected four of the five appointees, leaving only Paul Buhr remaining on the NRB out of that quintet.