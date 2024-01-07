Next four Wisconsin Natural Resources Board appointees questioned by senators

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Four new Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) appointees faced a series of challenging questions from the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage Dec. 19. The four, Todd Ambs, Douglas Cox, Robin Schmidt, and Patty Schachtner, were appointed by Gov. Tony Evers just days after the Senate failed to confirm four earlier NRB appointees.