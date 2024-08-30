Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Multiple hunting seasons open in September

Madison — A number of hunting seasons open in September on six different dates, starting on Sept. 1 when the mourning dove, early teal and early goose seasons open. Seasons for rail, snipe, and common gallinule also open that day.

The black bear season opens Wednesday, Sept. 4, with bait hunters going first this year in certain zones. Check the regulations for a complete rundown on the season framework in various zones.

Saturday, Sept. 14 is a big day for fall hunting seasons. That’s the start date for cottontail rabbit (Northern Zone), archery and crossbow deer, ruffed grouse (Zone A), squirrels and turkeys. Sept. 14 also is the day for the youth waterfowl hunt.

Monday, Sept. 16 kicks off the state’s regular goose, while the Northern Zone duck season opens Saturday, Sept. 21, along with the woodcock season. The Southern Zone duck season opens Saturday, Sept. 28

A list of public lands open to hunting is available using the DNR’s Public Access Lands web page. The Fields and Forest Lands Interactive Game Bird Hunting Tool, also on the DNR website, provides information on managed dove fields, as well as habitat for hunting ruffed grouse and woodcock.

Hook-and-Line Sturgeon Season Runs Sept. 7-30

Madison — The 2024 lake sturgeon hook-and-line season will be open on certain waters from Sept. 7 through Sept. 30 for all anglers who have a 2024 fishing license and a hook-and-line sturgeon tag.

A sturgeon tag is not required if all fish are going to released. Anglers are allowed one sturgeon of 60 inches or longer each year. Anyone who keeps a sturgeon must validate their tag immediately upon harvest and before moving the fish. All harvested sturgeon must be registered at a designated registration station. Most stations are not open all hours, so anglers must be prepared to keep their fish on ice.

Some sturgeon may have a tag near their dorsal. If a tagged sturgeon is caught, anglers are asked to contact the local DNR fisheries biologist with the following information: tag number and color, date, fish length, and catch location.

DNR fisheries biologists have seen plenty of juvenile lake sturgeon on the lower Chippewa River near Eau Claire, signaling that this population will be around for generations to come. Legal-sized lake sturgeon inhabit all six of the lower Chippewa River impoundments. Yellow Lake in Burnett County continues to provide a trophy sturgeon fishery, with many fish in the 40- to 60-inch range, with a few over 70 inches. Anglers should watch for yellow “dangler” tags on the dorsal fin of sturgeon in Yellow Lake. Often covered in algae, these tags contain a five-digit number that anglers should report to DNR fisheries biologist Craig Roberts at Craig.Roberts@wisconsin.gov or (715) 416-0351.

The Lower Menominee River also is expected to provide good catch-and-release fishing, and the open portions of the Upper Menominee River will also have plenty of fish available, with a few sturgeon reaching the 60-inch length limit.

Kettle Moraine State Forest’s Long Lake Boat Landing Closed for Improvement Work

Cascade, Wis. – The DNR has temporarily closed the Long Lake parking lot and boat launch at the Long Lake Recreation Area of the Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit at N3450 Division Road in Cascade.

The closure will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3, and work is expected to continue into winter. While the parking lot and boat launch are under construction, the boat launch will not be open for use. It is the only boat launch on the lake. The work will involve the construction of longer aprons, a floating pier and an improved asphalt and concrete drive to the launch. The slope of the driveway also is being adjusted to meet accessibility requirements.

Monroe County Hosting Two CWD Summits Sept. 5 in Sparta and Oct. 12 in Tomah

Sparta, Wis. — Monroe County will host two CWD summits this fall, with the first meeting coming up Sept. 5 at the Sparta Free Library at 124 West Main Street from 4-6:30 p.m. The evening will include presentations from DNR biologists, landowners, and hunters covering the history and current status of CWD in the state.

The upcoming deer season also is up for discussion. DNR will also show how they remove deer lymph nodes for testing.

The second CWD summit will take place at the Tomah Fairgrounds Oct. 12, with times yet to be determined.

The two summits are sponsored by the Monroe County CWD Task Force, Monroe County CDAC, Coulee Country Chapter of the National Deer Association, the DNR, and Fort McCoy.