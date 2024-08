Duck hunters will have a difficult time navigating on Theresa Marsh this fall with water levels dramatically lowered to allow construction and repair to the main dike that impounds nearly 1,500 acres of water at full pool.

Steffen Peterson is the Wisconsin DNR property manager at Theresa Marsh. He said the mile-long dike on either side of the dam on Rock River’s East Branch on the northwest side of the marsh was built in 1968 using soil near the site.

