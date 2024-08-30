Wisconsin 15-year-old, Forrest Grassel, wins National Championship Musky Open

Forrest Grassel, 15, of Seymour, Wis., was the top angler and Pete LaBorde, of Stratford, was the lucky ticket holder in the 38th annual National Championship Musky Open held on Eagle River, Wis., area lakes Aug. 16-18.

The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin, sponsor the tournament on seven lake families in the area. It’s billed as the largest amateur muskie tournament in the United States.

“This tournament is a release tournament open to ages 8 and older and is designed for great family fun,” said Kim Emerson, chamber executive director.

