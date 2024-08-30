Search
Friday, August 30th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, August 30th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin 15-year-old, Forrest Grassel, wins National Championship Musky Open

Champion Forrest Grassel, left, age 15, received his first-place trophy from emcee Steve Heiting. Grassel caught four muskies to win the national championship. (Photo by Gary Ridderbusch)

Forrest Grassel, 15, of Seymour, Wis., was the top angler and Pete LaBorde, of Stratford, was the lucky ticket holder in the 38th annual National Championship Musky Open held on Eagle River, Wis., area lakes Aug. 16-18.
The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin, sponsor the tournament on seven lake families in the area. It’s billed as the largest amateur muskie tournament in the United States.
“This tournament is a release tournament open to ages 8 and older and is designed for great family fun,” said Kim Emerson, chamber executive director.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?