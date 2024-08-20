Illinois Mixed Bag: Late Brent Manning honored at Conservation World

Springfield — At this year’s Illinois State Fair, officials dedicated Conservation World 2024 in honor of the late Brent Manning, the longest-serving director of DNR and a nationally respected champion for conservation and natural resources stewardship.

Conservation World, on the grounds of DNR in the northwest corner of the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, hosts a variety of outdoor and conservation-focused activities for visitors during the fair.

Manning was director of DNR from 1991 until 2003. He was raised in Pawnee and was a distinguished alumnus of Eastern Illinois University for his vast contributions to conservation.

“Brent shepherded DNR through a period of incredible growth and modernization. He made it his mission to bring all people together to enjoy, protect, conserve, and engage with the work of the department. Engaging youth in the outdoors and conservation was a particular passion of his,” said current DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “While Brent’s passing has been difficult for those who knew him best, I’m grateful that his loved ones agreed to join us in dedicating Conservation World 2024 in his honor and memory.”

Wauconda, Ill. — The 2024 Illinois Hunt Camp will be Sept. 28 at Deacon’s Restaurant and Bar at the Golf Farm in Wauconda.

Educational stations will be set up for things such as map reading and remote scouting, waterfowl identification, gun dog training, trapping, archery blood tracking, after the shot and more.

Participants will also be able to visit the organizational tables and learn what different outdoor groups – groups like Pheasants Forever, the Illinois Conservation Foundation, Delta Waterfowl, and others – do in different parts of the state.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation donates the majority of the Hunt Camp food and groups like the Chicago Chapter of Safari Club International and Fur Takers of America have donated gear and prizes.

Hunt Camp is family friendly, but all the prizes and mentored hunts are for adults only at this one. Children’s tickets to Hunt Camp are available for free on the Hunt Camp ticket page. Attendees can browse the available mentored hunts and choose which ones they want to try and win. The hunts for 2024 are being put together, but in previous years the offerings have included archery deer hunts, guided pheasant hunts, squirrel hunts, group turkey hunts, and fishing trips.

Early Bird All Inclusive tickets are only $10 each. For more information, email danieljs@illinois.edu.

Governor Signs ‘State Mushroom’ Into Law

Wheaton, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill that named the official mushroom of the state of Illinois. Calvatia gigantea, commonly known as the “giant puffball,” is now the state’s official mushroom. The bill signed by Pritzker began as an initiative led by elementary school students from Prairie School of DuPage in Wheaton, who embarked on a civic journey to see their chosen mushroom recognized as a state symbol.

Beginning in November 2023, the students from Prairie School conducted research, collected data and surveyed more than 100 stakeholders across the state to determine the most fitting mushroom to represent the state. The giant puffball was ultimately chosen after the students voted in a school-wide election.

According to DNR, the giant puffball can be found all across grassy areas statewide and is known for its size, sometimes reaching nearly 20 inches wide.

DNR Director: Shooting Complex ‘Prioritized’

Sparta, Ill. —The Grand American Trapshooting Championships in Sparta wrapped up Aug. 10, but the popular event at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex began with words from DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. She addressed the current status of the shooting complex, noting that the state of Illinois has focused more resources on the facility than in years’ past. Phelps Finnie said that during last year’s opening ceremony, her first as the head of DNR, she told the crowd that Illinois would prioritize the shooting complex.

Phelps Finnie said DNR is seeking to get more corporate events, as well as other shooting events and even concerts at the facility. Earlier this year, the complex hosted a convention for the National African American RVer’s Association. Phelps Finnie commended the work of Amateur Trapshooting Association Executive Director Lynn Gipson, as well as state legislators Senator Terri Bryant and Representative David Friess, for being advocates for the complex.