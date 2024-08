We’ve been scooped by Illinois DNR’s new version of the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations, which doesn’t bother me all that much, given that DNR’s top source for news is, well, DNR.

Like every other hunter in the state, I spend hours flipping through pages of the Digest – or clicking through pages of the Digest, as is more common in the world we now live in. Even simple things in the Digest entertain me, such as the section that shares definitions of common terms.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here