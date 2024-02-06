Brent Manning, the man behind Illinois DNR’s ‘glory days,’ dies at age 70

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Illinois DNR director position has been open more than a half-dozen times over the past two decades – and each time one name was instantly and automatically floated by hunters and anglers from one end of the state to the other. Manning. A one-time regional director for Ducks Unlimited, Brent Manning in 1991 was appointed by Gov. Jim Edgar to lead what was then the Illinois Department of Conservation. Manning died Jan. 26 at age 70.