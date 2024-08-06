Illinois Mixed Bag: Conservation World returns to state fair

Springfield — Conservation World will once again be a focal point for anglers, hunters, and outdoor fans who visit the 2024 Illinois State Fair, which is taking place through Aug. 18 in Springfield.

Conservation World, in the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visitors are advised to pick up a special passport at the Everyone Belongs in Nature Tent on the main fairgrounds before heading to Conservation World.

The 30-acre site is full of hands-on outdoor activities, shows, demonstrations, learning opportunities, games, music, food, and shade.

Among the offerings this year is DNR’s cicada art show, an Eagle’s nest photo opportunity, opportunities to catch a fish, try Copi (invasive carp), practice archery and BB shooting skills, ride in the Voyageur Canoe, dunk a conservation police officer, enjoy the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, talk with DNR wildlife biologists and purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

For more information, visit https://statefair.illinois.gov/.

Mount Prospect, Ill. — A new $4.1 million pump station along the Des Plaines River will help neighborhoods that have been battered by flooding for decades, officials said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late July.

The new pump station increases the discharge capacity of the levee pumping system to 160 to 180 cubic feet per second, up from 40 to 60 cubic feet per second.

Work began on the new station in 2021. It was designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which provided about $2.8 million toward its cost. The Illinois DNR chipped in another $1.2 million.

“This project is simply a game changer,” Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert said of the station on River Road north of Camp McDonald Road. “It will help provide an unprecedented level of flood protection for hundreds, if not thousands, of homes in Mount Prospect on the west side of River Road.”

Man Dies in Fall at Starved Rock State Park

Peru, Ill. — An Illinois man died from a fall at a canyon at Starved Rock State Park in northwest Illinois, according to officials.

The fatal fall occurred about 4:30 p.m. on July 27 at Illinois Canyon, one of 18 such canyons located at the park, according to DNR – the agency that maintains the park. Starved Rock is a popular Midwest destination along the Illinois River for hikers, fishers, campers, and hunters.

The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Albert Cramer of Oswego, located about 50 miles northeast of the state park.

Oswego to Conduct Tree Survey With Grant

Oswego, Ill. —The village of Oswego has been awarded a grant from DNR to conduct a tree inventory as part of a comprehensive management plan for its urban forest, according to a press release. The $25,000 grant was provided by the Urban and Community Forestry Program of the DNR with funds from the Morton Arboretum and Chicago Region Trees Initiative. The grant will help the village better understand its urban forest area management by revealing the estimated number of trees, tree sizes, condition and species. The inventory will also identify opportunities for planting more trees and develop a long-term forest management plan.

Village President Ryan Kauffman said this funding not only supports the health and beauty of the community but underscores the commitment to investing in a greener, healthier future for the village. The inventory of village-owned trees took place in February, and the Urban Forestry Management Plan was adopted in June.

Man Missing at Rock Cut Found Drowned

Rockford, Ill. — The Winnebago County Coroner said the man whose body was found July 30 in Rock Cut State Park’s Pierce Lake was from Italy. Marin Gherta, 30, was pronounced dead after authorities found his body in Pierce Lake. Gherta had been missing since July 27. According to the coroner’s report, a preliminary investigation revealed that Gherta went to Rock Cut State Park on Friday to go camping. Gherta’s friends notified authorities that their friend was missing on Saturday.

Illinois Conservation Police and other area fire departments searched Pierce Lake throughout July 30. His body was located about 20 yards from shore near the Hickory Hills campground..

The preliminary cause of death is drowning. Toxicology results are pending.

Smokey Bear Celebrating 80th Birthday

Washington, D.C. — Aug. 9 marks the 80th birthday of Smokey Bear, perhaps the most well-known mascot connected with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Smokey’s journey began during World War II when fears of incendiary shells led to his emergence as a symbol of fire prevention. Since then, through thousands of posters, radio, TV spots, billboards, and merchandise, Smokey’s “Only You” message has become ingrained into American culture.

By the 1960s, Smokey was so popular he received his own personal zip code, and remains the only individual in the country to have one besides the U.S. President.

Smokey’s image was cemented by the artwork of Rudy Wendelin, and the celebrities that brought their unique charm to the campaign, including Bing Crosby, Ray Charles, Stephen Colbert, Al Roker, Betty White, Sam Elliot and most recently, Brian Tyree Henry.

Learn more about Smokey Bear’s birthday celebration at: https://smokeybear.com.